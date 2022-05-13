Potentially concerning Swansea City transfer update shared

Swansea City are ‘clearly resigned’ to losing top scorer Joel Piroe this summer after his impressive first season in English football.

The forward joined the Swans from PSV last summer and has immediately established himself as a key player under Russell Martin, ending the campaign with 22 goals from 45 appearances in the Championship.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that has prompted speculation he could depart ahead of next season, with Leicester City known to be admirers of the 22-year-old.

And, according to Wales Online, a move could be on the cards, as they claimed that figures at Swansea are ‘clearly resigned to losing him at some point over the coming weeks’.

They also add that it wouldn’t be a surprise if there are more clubs monitoring Piroe alongside the Foxes.

Whilst Martin would not want to lose such an influential player ahead of next season, the reality is that Swans may be forced to cash in if a major offer does arrive, which would allow the manager to use the funds to rebuild the squad.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is a worry for Swansea because they will want to be competing for a top six finish next season and that’s going to be a lot harder if they don’t have Piroe.

Yet, everyone knows that most clubs in the Championship have to listen to big offers for their players, with Swansea no different.

So, ultimately, it’s going to come down to whether Leicester, or any other interested club, stumps up the big money the Swans will want, and there is clearly a feeling that could happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.