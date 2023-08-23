Nathan Tella doesn't seem to have been given assurances that he will remain at St Mary's beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor who spoke to Give Me Sport.

Quite a few first-teamers have been sold at St Mary's this summer, with Tino Livramento, former captain James Ward-Prowse and talented youngster Romeo Lavia arguably the three most notable departures.

Mohammed Salisu has also left the club permanently - and some of their current first-teamers continue to be linked with moves away as we approach the final week of the summer transfer window.

Che Adams is one of those players, with Everton reportedly nearing a deal to take the Scotland international to Goodison Park.

Alex McCarthy, meanwhile, has also been linked with a return to the Premier League with the Englishman unlikely to win too much game time this term if Gavin Bazunu can remain fit and on form.

Both Adams and Tella have been particularly important for Russell Martin's side during the early stages of this season, with the former getting himself on the scoresheet twice and the latter scoring important goals against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

With this in mind, many Southampton fans will be hoping to see both stay, especially Tella who proved to be a game-changer with his 17 league goals for Burnley last season.

What's the latest on Nathan Tella's situation?

The Clarets were previously believed to be interested in him - but have been priced out of a move for the 24-year-old.

This isn't a surprise because the Saints have a very decent amount of power at the negotiating table considering the player still has two years left on his contract.

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in him though and have offered as much as £17.5m for him, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report states that Martin's side are keen to raise £25m from his potential sale - but a deal in the region of £20m could be agreed between the two sides if the German outfit are willing to raise their offers.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Nathan Tella's situation at Southampton?

Although a deal is yet to be agreed, Taylor is concerned that the Saints haven't offered him assurances that he will stay at St Mary's.

He told GMS: "I wouldn't say they know they're going to keep him because, with players like Tella, Southampton might have to accept a bid if a club pays the money.

"With the way he has played and the way he performed last season, I think there is a chance a Premier League club could come in for him.

"Obviously, there's interest from Bayer Leverkusen as well, so it's hard to say whether he's going to stay.

"He doesn't seem to have offered guarantees that he is going to stay either, so that does concern me from a Southampton perspective."

What transfer stance should Southampton take on Nathan Tella?

Considering the number of key men that have left St Mary's and the fact Adams may be set to secure a move away from the south coast, the Saints shouldn't be looking to sell Tella at any price.

Although this is a good opportunity to sell him considering he is in form and has two years left on his contract, he could be crucial in guiding the south-coast side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And if he can do that, that will be more financially beneficial for the club than selling him during this window.

They have raised more than enough in player sales to strengthen their squad before the window closes.

And Tella should remain a key part of Martin's plans. They shouldn't be looking to sell him.