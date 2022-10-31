Potentially concerning off-field Birmingham City development shared

The EFL are conducting an investigation after it was revealed that Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez are putting funds into Birmingham City without approval.

It’s no secret that the duo are in talks to buy Blues and they had hoped to finalise an agreement with the owners of the Championship side by now.

However, with hurdles still to overcome before a deal is signed off, the pair had been putting money into the club to help cover the everyday costs, something which is allowed as long as it is ratified by the EFL.

Yet, the Daily Mail have revealed that the approval has not been granted, which has left Blues open to a charge for breaching the rules, although the update doesn’t state what the punishment could be.

Nevertheless, it’s another issue between Birmingham and the EFL, who have previously hit the club with a points deduction.

John Eustace’s side are currently doing well in the Championship, with a 2-0 win over QPR on Friday night leaving the side 12th in the table and five points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This is not a good look for the EFL as the obvious question is why they weren’t aware that Richardson and Lopez were putting money in, as it’s something that has been claimed before.

Plus, they’re already looking into the prospective deal, so it’s something that all parties should have discussed before.

For Blues, it’s another off-field issue that they don’t need, with the fans just desperately hoping for an outcome to end all of this, but the good thing is that it hasn’t distracted Eustace and the players this season.

