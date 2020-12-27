Potentially concerning Nottingham Forest transfer claims emerge ahead of January window

Nottingham Forest are considering whether to make Anthony Knockaert’s loan move a permanent one, whilst they could cash in on Joe Worrall and Joe Lolley as they seek to balance the books.

Having finished just outside the play-off places in the previous campaign, there was an expectancy at the City Ground that they could win promotion this season.

As we know, that hasn’t happened, with Chris Hughton replacing Sabri Lamouchi and the team are hovering just above the relegation zone.

With that in mind, the Sun (27/12/20), have claimed that Forest are looking to cut costs as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League.

And, one decision they have to make will centre on Knockaert, who joined on loan from Fulham with an option to buy.

The update states that the deal ‘may not be extended if they do not bring in cash elsewhere during the window’. As well as that, they say Worrall ‘can go’, and Lolley could also be available for transfer.

The centre-back has previously attracted interest from Burnley.

The verdict

You have to say that it would make no sense to sell Worrall to fund a permanent deal for Knockaert, as the winger simply hasn’t done enough to justify that.

It appears Forest have given up on promotion, which is understandable, and they need to seriously reshape the squad, which does need to happen.

However, there are many players who need to be shipped out before Worrall or Lolley. But, the others may not command the fees that Forest want, so there are some big, tough decisions that need to be made in the next two windows, which are coming about because of years of mismanagement.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.