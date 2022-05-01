Potentially concerning Fulham injury update shared on 24-y/o

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson may need a minor operation to solve a knee issue that has impacted him recently.

The 24-year-old left-back has featured in 34 games for the Cottagers this season, starring for Marco Silva’s as they have secured a return to the Premier League.

However, Robinson was not involved against Nottingham Forest last time out, whilst his minutes have been managed carefully in the past month.

And, that’s because the American international has been dealing with a knee injury, with reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Robinson will require a check-up and a potential operation is on the cards.

The update adds that the player may consider this in order to ensure he is ready for Fulham’s return to the top-flight, along with the World Cup in Qatar that starts in November.

Joe Bryan has proven to be reliable cover at left-back for Robinson for Silva’s men, so he is expected to continue in the back four for the game against Luton Town tomorrow before the final day clash at Sheffield United.

The verdict

This is a concern for Fulham as Robinson has played well since arriving at the club but with promotion already secured it makes sense to take no risks.

So, whilst a minor operation isn’t ideal, if it allows him to play pain-free down the line then it’s a decision worth taking, particularly with the Premier League and World Cup coming up.

In the meantime, Bryan is more than capable of helping the team as they look to win the Championship title against Luton tomorrow.

