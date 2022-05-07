Potentially concerning Derby County update shared as takeover saga rumbles on

Chris Kirchner has only provided proof of funds for the next two years as he looks to complete a deal to buy Derby County.

The American businessman was finally named as the preferred bidder to purchase the Rams last month, with talks having taken place regularly since to try and get the agreement over the line.

Part of that has seen Kirchner show proof of funds to the EFL to outline that he will be able to run the club effectively in the future.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the prospective new owner only has the funds to keep the club going for the next two years, which they claim means Derby could ‘still face future financial problems if his takeover is completed’.

Nevertheless, the main priority for all involved is to get the deal finalised, with Pride Park proving to be the major worry at the moment.

Former owner Mel Morris still has control of the ground but Kirchner has made it clear that he will only continue with this deal if the stadium is included.

The verdict

This is a slight worry moving forward as it indicates that Kirchner may not have the funds to ensure Derby can progress as they want.

Having said that, the immediate concern is entirely on ensuring they still have a club next season and Kirchner is the man that’s hopefully going to save Derby in that sense.

Once that happens, hopefully he will explain what his long-term plans are, and you can’t fault the American for the way he has interacted with fans so far, meaning answers may come down the line.

