Potentially concerning Bristol City transfer update shared

Bristol City could lose Famara Diedhiou after Dijon look to bring the striker back to France before the deadline.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Robins since joining from Angers and he hit 12 goals in 41 games in the previous campaign.

Despite his importance to the team, there are doubts about Diedhiou’s long-term future because he is entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate and even though there was speculation last summer suggesting he would sign a new deal, that hasn’t happened.

So, it leaves the Championship side in a difficult position as they know it’s the last time they could get a decent fee for the player and FourFourTwo have confirmed that there is plenty of interest in the Senegal international.

They claim that there are several clubs monitoring Diedhiou but it’s Dijon, who play in Ligue 1, that are leading the race for his signature.

Losing the target man would be a blow for new boss Dean Holden, although they have added Chris Martin to the squad in recent weeks.

The verdict

This is a concerning update for Bristol City as Diedhiou is clearly a very good player at this level and will be an important member of the team if he stays.

However, his contract situation has left the club in an awkward position and if an agreement can’t be reached over a new deal then they may have to cash in.

So, it’s about planning for all scenarios and if he does go Holden will need a new option up top through the door before the deadline, even though they have Martin.

