Potentially concerning Birmingham City transfer update shared as takeover saga continues

Birmingham City could sell some of their talented younger players if Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez complete their takeover of the club.

It’s no secret that Richardson, who is a lifelong Blues fan, wants to buy the club with former Barcelona striker Lopez, with talks having taken place over the past few months but there has yet to be a significant breakthrough.

Nevertheless, there is still optimism that it can get done but reporter Neil Moxley has shared a potentially concerning tweet, as he believes some of the exciting youngsters at St. Andrew’s could depart.

“I hear a few Birmingham kids could be off-loaded before the window closes. They are the club’s future – not a short-term cash fix. Happy to be told otherwise in public. I’m putting this out there for that. To prevent it. Fans need to know what R/L plans are. Or, admit the inevitable & walk.”

Whilst no names are mentioned, the likes of George Hall, Nico Gordon and Jordan James are some of the academy graduates who have been linked with a move away at different times this summer.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

Of course, this is just speculation at the moment so it’s unfair to criticise the potential new owners until something actually happens but this is still a worry.

The youngster coming through are a major positive surrounding Blues right now and, as Moxley says, they need to be building around these players in the years to come.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, with a big few weeks ahead for Birmingham City, who have enjoyed a good start to the season on the pitch.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.