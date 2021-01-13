‘Potentially a really exciting piece of business’ – Ipswich Town plotting move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop on loan according to Football Insider.

Harrop has struggled for consistent game time this season with Alex Neil’s side, and is seemingly being offered a temporary route out of Deepdale this month.

The midfielder has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions for Preston this term, with the Lilywhites currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and just five points adrift of the play-off positions.

A move to Portman road with Ipswich Town could tempt the 25-year-old though, with the Tractor Boys aiming to be in the hunt to challenge for promotion into the Championship under the management of Paul Lambert.

But would Harrop be a good addition to the Ipswich Town squad if he signed for them?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I think this would be a move which suits both parties.

Harrop hasn’t really hit the heights expected of him since leaving Man United for Preston, and he has been unable to nail down a regular place in the side this term.

Ipswich are definitely in need of a creative midfielder who can inspire something going forward, and he’d be a top addition.

He’ll be desperate to impress, too, given that he is out of favour at Preston, and that can only be beneficial for Ipswich.

He’s still young, and would be a key player for Town if he signed.

Ned Holmes:

Ipswich haven’t particularly convinced me this season and I’m sure I’m not alone in that.

Adding some more quality in January is a necessity if they’re going to reignite their promotion push and landing Harrop would be just that.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Preston this term but he’s shown his quality in the past and the step down to League One could be just what he needs to flourish.

That said, having just signed a new deal in August and with other midfielders looking likely to be on the move it may be difficult to prize him away right now.

Jake Sanders:

This is potentially a really exciting piece of business for Ipswich.

Whilst Harrop has lost his way at Deepdale this season, and has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions, he was one of Preston’s best performers in the Championship last season.

Having come through the ranks at Manchester United, the 25-year-old is clearly a talented footballer, and with a point to prove heading to Portman Road, it could make for excellent business – especially for an Ipswich side that are in desperate need of a spark.