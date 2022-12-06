Potential Wolves plan could spell trouble for Birmingham City transfer hopes

Wolves have been tipped to make Dion Sanderson part of their first team plans next season if they’re relegated back to the Championship, which would spell trouble for Birmingham City‘s hopes of signing him permanently.

The 22-year-old joined Blues on loan for a second time in the summer and has been an important player for John Eustace – missing just one league game all season.

Sanderson joined on a season-long deal but reports have suggested that Birmingham will try to sign him permanently in January and may use funds raised from the potential sale of George Hall to Leeds United to do so.

But in a Q&A for The Athletic, the central defender has been tipped as one of the Wolves loanees that could become part of Wolves’ first team plans if they’re relegated to the Championship this season – alongside Middlesbrough wing-back Ryan Giles.

The defender is a product of the Molineux outfit’s academy system but has made just one senior appearance for the club.

He remains under contract until 2025 after signing a new deal in the summer of 2021.

The Verdict

The Premier League club have rejected offers for the centre-back in the past and prizing him away any time soon might be tough given the time that is still remaining on his contract.

Wolves currently sit in the bottom three so you’d imagine they’ll want contingency plans in place in case they are unable to avoid relegation.

Keeping hold of Sanderson for a little while longer might well be part of that.