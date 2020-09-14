Potential West Brom splurge questioned as Baggies are warned against EFL arrival

Kevin Phillips has told West Bromwich Albion to look elsewhere for an attacking signing rather than move for Karlan Grant at £17m, as quoted by West Brom News.

The Baggies were back in Premier League action at the weekend for the first time in two years but they suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Leicester City with Jamie Vardy scoring twice and Timothy Castagne getting the other.

Albion, then, needed more of a cutting edge and that is something that many have said about them since their promotion was confirmed.

There’s still time in the window to sort that, too, but Phillips thinks that Grant would be a risk if they do sign him for around £17m.

He said:

“I, personally, would be looking elsewhere but maybe there are limited options out there now because when you think about it, what other strikers are out there?

“Batshuayi has gone to Crystal Palace, for example. There are not that many options left.

“£17million seems like an awful lot of money.”

The Verdict

We’ll see in the next few weeks a bit more spending as clubs decide where they feel they need more in terms of options but it’s been clear from the get-go that Albion need more attackers.

Grant has been heavily linked this summer and could well join but it seems apparent that Phillips does not think he would represent value for money for the Albion.

Ultimately, we’ll wait and see if they are going to get him in this window.