Potential West Brom blow as Everton and Newcastle circle around West Ham ace

Newcastle United and Everton are interested in signing West Ham United’s Grady Diangana, according to reports from The Sun.

Diangana is likely to be a man in demand this summer, after a hugely impressive loan spell in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion this season.

Diangana has played an influential role in the Baggies’ bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League, scoring seven goals and registering six assists for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

Albion are reportedly keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old on a permanent basis, with the player still having another five years left on his deal at West Ham.

Regular first-team football isn’t guaranteed for Diangana at West Ham next season, though, and the winger is valued at a price of around £15-20m heading into the summer, it is claimed.

The Sun claims that Everton, Newcastle and Ajax have joined West Brom and Celtic in the race for Diangana, who has scored two goals in his last four games for Albion.

West Brom’s grip on the top-two loosened after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham last night, with Brentford sitting four points off the Baggies with a game in hand.

The Verdict

Diangana needs to be playing week in, week out next season after a tremendous loan spell this term.

If West Ham can’t give him that, then he needs to move for good, and despite big clubs like Everton and Newcastle reportedly interested, I think he should join West Brom permanently.

He’d be playing under a manager who fully trusts him and gives him regular game time, and he really suits their style of play.