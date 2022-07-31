Potential Watford transfer blow emerges as AFC Bournemouth take interest in 27-year-old

AFC Bournemouth are keeping Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause in mind as a potential option this summer, according to a report from talkSPORT.

The Cherries are currently in need of strengthening their backline with Zeno Ibsen Rossi departing for Cambridge United on a permanent deal and Gary Cahill leaving on the expiration of his contract at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Nat Phillips has also returned to Liverpool following the end of his loan spell on the south coast and this has left Scott Parker’s side very light in central defence, with Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and James Hill their main options at this stage.

With Wales international Mepham not exactly being one of the first names on the teamsheet last season though and Hill still inexperienced, they may be targeting at least a couple of players to come in and provide them with more solidity.

Former loanee Phillips, Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe and Villa’s Hause are all on their radar at this stage according to talkSPORT, with the Premier League season getting underway in less than a week.

Their interest in Hause could be a blow for Watford though in their possible quest to land the Villa man, with the Cherries’ superior position in the football pyramid potentially paying dividends for them if they pursue this move.

The Verdict:

The Hornets find themselves in a very interesting position because they probably don’t have a huge amount of funds at their disposal yet.

With Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis remaining at the club, they may not be able to spend big even with parachute payments so they may need to wait until one or two of their prized assets go before they can splash the cash.

Jacob Greaves could be a good addition for Rob Edwards’ side but again, they will need a considerable amount of cash if they have any chance of getting that deal over the line.

It does seem as though they have a couple of irons in the fire though and this is why they shouldn’t panic too much if they miss out on Hause, though he would be an excellent addition in the second tier.

Hause may want to remain in the top flight and this is why the Hornets need to ensure they have other targets lined up, though they should still keep their options open and be ambitious with a potential swoop for the Villa defender in their quest to get back to the big time at the first time of asking.