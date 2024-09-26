Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has predicted Oxford United to spring a potential surprise when they face promotion candidates Burnley at home on Saturday afternoon.

The U's concluded a 25-year hiatus from English football's second-tier by seeing off Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final back in May, and they have already emerged as something of a surprise package so far in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

After just six encounters, Oxford find themselves in the top-half of the league table having claimed three victories, all of which have arrived on home soil. Those wins have yielded seven goals too, though Oxford are yet to win on the road amid defeats at Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and most recently Bristol City last weekend.

Before the defeat to ex-boss Liam Manning's side, though, Oxford had claimed back-to-back wins at the Kassam Stadium over Preston North End and Stoke City, and they may just fancy a shock result when Burnley roll into town this Saturday.

The Clarets could provide Oxford's toughest test to date, having won on four occasions already after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Scott Parker has an extremely impressive and expensive squad at his disposal by Championship standards, even after losing no less than 20 players across the summer, and the early indication is that they will indeed stake a strong claim for promotion.

Carlton Palmer makes prediction for Oxford United versus Burnley

Despite Burnley's rich vein of early-season form and status as a sure-fire promotion contender, Palmer has predicted Des Buckingham's side to clinch a result when assessing potential surprises from this weekend's round of Championship action.

"One fixture that springs to mind that could be a potential upset this weekend, Burnley go to newly-promoted Oxford United," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"I know Burnley are doing great, they sit third in the table after playing six matches, they're on 13 points and only three points behind league leaders West Bromwich Albion.

"But Oxford have enjoyed life so far in the Championship, sat in ninth position on nine points and they're playing at home. I think this could be a potential upset for Burnley, I certainly could see Oxford getting a point at home.

EFL Championship standings, as of September 26 Position Team P GD Pts 6th Leeds United 6 +5 11 7th Swansea City 6 +3 10 8th Watford 6 +1 10 9th Oxford United 6 +2 9 10th Derby County 6 +1 9

"I think it's going to be a really difficult game for Burnley. You always say when teams come up from League One and get promotion they always struggle, but Oxford haven't done that.

"They've spent good money, they've brought in good players and they're having a fantastic season so far, so it wouldn't surprise me on the weekend if Oxford beat Burnley at home or end up with a point."

Oxford United's home form will be crucial this season

If the fixture was being played at Turf Moor, there would doubtless be less cause for optimism regarding Oxford's chances of sealing a result.

However, they are already beginning to solidify the Kassam Stadium as a real fortress and that will work strongly in their favour not just for Burnley's upcoming trip to Oxfordshire, but indeed all year long.

The Kassam Stadium may not be up there with the most intimidating grounds to visit in the Championship, but it is one where Oxford play with great confidence, familiarity and momentum. Maximum points have been claimed from their first three home games this season and that should only be a cause for concern for Burnley, who may have their work cut out against Buckingham's men despite all their might.