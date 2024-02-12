Highlights Chris Farnell and Alex Hearn are heading to China to try and close a takeover deal for West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom owner Guochuan Lai owes over £4m to Hearn, which could work in Farnell's favour.

US-based businessman Shilen Patel is believed to be in pole position to secure an agreement.

Chris Farnell and Alex Hearn are heading to China this week to try and close a staged takeover of West Bromwich Albion, according to The Athletic.

Farnell is an English sports lawyer and is seemingly keen to get a deal over the line for the club, potentially along with Alex Hearn who could end up being his partner.

Current Albion owner Guochuan Lai owes more than £4m to Hearn now, with Lai borrowing £2m back in 2021 but missing the deadline to repay this debt.

The Chinese businessman is under pressure to sell the club, with supporters turning against him some time ago.

On-field success under Carlos Corberan and their current fifth-place position hasn't been enough to silence any critics, with fans understandably wanting to see a change of ownership as quickly as possible.

Speculation surrounding a sale has been rife for some time now, but with a deal yet to be fully agreed, what the future holds for the Baggies remains unclear.

At this stage, US-based businessman Shilen Patel is believed to be in pole position to secure a deal, although there are three contenders reportedly in the race.

Noah Football Group, led by Roman Gevorkyan, are also thought to be keen on acquiring the Championship side.

Gevorkyan doesn't look to be a favourite at this stage though, with the club's senior staff and main creditor MSD Partners thought to be keen to see Patel take the reins.

Farnell and Hearn could scupper this though, with both set to travel to China to try and secure a deal.

With Hearn recently selling his former company Warmfront, he isn't in desperate need of money at the moment and could even wait for a change of ownership before receiving the money he is owed.

But he could potentially be involved in Farnell's consortium and may convert that debt he's owed into a minority stake at The Hawthorns.

Despite Patel seemingly being the frontunner, Farnell is still confident that he could secure an agreement, so there's a real chance this could materialise.

All potential owners will need to pass the EFL's Owners and Directors' Test though - and it remains to be seen whether all of them will pass that phase ahead of a potential takeover.

West Brom takeover speculation could continue for some time

There are no guarantees that Albion will fend off the likes of Hull City and Sunderland to secure a top-six spot.

With this in mind, bidders may be wary about bidding too much.

Some interested potential investors could even hold off until the end of the season to see which division Albion are in.

Any offer will need to satisfy Lai too - and he could potentially be difficult to negotiate with considering he will want to generate as much as possible from the sale.

Speculation could rumble on for some time because of these reasons.