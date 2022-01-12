Potential twist in Derby County’s pursuit of Manchester United man as transfer stance of European giants shared

Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was poised to join Feyenoord in the summer window before an injury halted that move, and he has struggled to get minutes since returning to full fitness.

Therefore, a temporary switch from Old Trafford is expected this month, with Wayne Rooney keen to finalise what would be an ambitious swoop for the winger.

And, whilst Derby remain in the hunt for the player, Sky Sports Germany have revealed (19:07) that Dortmund are also keen on signing the Ivory Coast international for the rest of the season.

Obviously, they would be a more attractive option as they can offer top-flight and European football to the player, although Diallo would face a real battle to get game time for the German giants.

Wayne Rooney had hoped to use his connections at Old Trafford to land the player, with Derby still somehow hoping to survive this season despite suffering a 21-point deduction, as they’re 11 points from safety with 21 games to play.

The verdict

This would be a massive signing for Derby as United paid an initial £21m for the player from Atalanta, which shows just how highly-rated a player he is.

Dortmund’s interest makes it harder for the Rams, although you can be sure that Rooney is reminding key figures at his former club that Diallo will get more minutes at Pride Park.

So, all hope is not lost for Derby and it will be interesting to see where the player ends up before the deadline later this month.

