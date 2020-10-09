Potential twist emerges in Josh King saga amid West Brom and West Ham interest

Bournemouth forward Josh King could sign a pre-contract with a European club in the January window instead of returning to the Premier League.

The Norwegian international is a man in-demand following the Cherries relegation to the Championship. The likes of West Brom and West Ham have shown an interest, whilst Torino had a bid rejected for the 28-year-old last week.

However, they couldn’t agree a deal before the international deadline, meaning if King wants to play at a higher level right now, he would have to move to the Premier League as the domestic deadline isn’t until next week.

Yet, despite a host of clubs monitoring the player, no bid has been forthcoming and reporter Simon Johnson explained on Twitter that King will consider any more carefully as he could join a ‘Champions League’ club on a pre-contract in January.

“No club has agreed a fee with Bournemouth. West Ham, Fulham, West Brom, Everton, Aston Villa & Brighton are considering it. King wants to play at highest level, inc. Europe. He has interest from Champions Lge clubs re. signing pre-contract in January over a free transfer in summer or cut price move then. It is why he is in no rush to make a decision.”

The verdict

This is certainly one option for King and you have to say it’s a pretty attractive one as he clearly has interest from very good European clubs.

Given he could eventually end up leaving on a free, it’s not the update that Bournemouth fans wanted as he could command a decent fee if he was sold now.

It will certainly force any Premier League clubs into action with a just a week to go and they will have to make an attractive proposal to King to convince him to move now.

