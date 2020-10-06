Potential twist emerges as Derby County seek West Brom transfer agreement

Charlie Austin would need convincing if he is to join Derby County, with the West Bromwich Albion forward keen to fight for his place at the Hawthorns.

Austin, who joined West Brom from Southampton last summer, endured a mixed season for the Baggies last term as they won promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old scored 11 goals in all competitions, but made only 18 starts in the Sky Bet Championship as he fought for a place in the side ahead of the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson.

Austin is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League this season, and a move to Derby County looks to be on the cards for the striker with Phillip Cocu looking to bolster his attacking options at Pride Park.

Derby are said to be in talks to sign Austin and he was expected to join the Rams on Monday, but according to the Express and Star, he would need convincing.

Austin is said to be keen to stay at West Brom and fight for a place in the team under Slaven Bilic, which could prove to be a stumbling block as Derby look to strike a deal.

The Verdict

I’m surprised by this.

Austin is a really good professional, and after what has been a turbulent spell at West Brom thus far, I thought that he’d be itching to get out and get some games under his belt this season.

A move to Derby could be a good one for him. He would be the main man and get plenty of starts under his belt for the Rams, and could potentially score a lot of goals.