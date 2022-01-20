Potential transfer twist revealed as Liverpool & West Ham show interest in Fulham star

Fulham are still working on a new deal for Fabio Carvalho and there is optimism at the club that the talented midfielder will sign.

The 19-year-old has been one of the outstanding performers in the Championship this season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 16 appearances.

Therefore, with his current contract expiring in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation that Carvalho could depart, with Liverpool and West Ham known to be among a lengthy list of admirers.

The Cottagers have been trying to agree fresh terms with the representatives of the teenager for some time, so the fact a deal remains unsigned meant many fans were resigned to losing Carvalho.

However, that may not be the case, as the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (20:53) revealed last night that the Londoners are ‘hopeful’ that a new contract can be reached as they are still in talks with Carvalho.

If the England youth international doesn’t sign then Fulham will still be entitled to compensation should he depart in the summer because of his age as he has come through the academy at Craven Cottage.

The verdict

This is good news for Fulham fans because everyone knows how good Carvalho is, and, crucially, just how good he can be.

His goal return this season is incredible for a young attacking midfielder and his quality on the ball is clear to see, which is why he is wanted by some top clubs.

Carvalho is sure to be loving life under Marco Silva and staying at Fulham where he will play regularly is going to be an attractive option, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

