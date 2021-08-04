Potential transfer twist as Middlesbrough & Fulham battle it out for attacker

Rodrigo Muniz’s future remains unclear with Fulham appearing to stall on their deal for the Flamengo attacker.

The 20-year-old has been on the radar of the Cottagers and fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough in recent weeks and there had been a growing belief that he would secure a move to the Londoners.

However, reports from Brazil have suggested that Muniz may not end up at Craven Cottage as whilst an 8m euros agreement had been reached, Fulham haven’t sent off the documents to complete the deal and have instead tried to renegotiate at a lower price.

Perhaps understandably, that has angered the Flamengo hierarchy who are not happy with how the transfer has played out.

Therefore, the update states that Muniz is effectively back on the market, which could open up the door for Middlesbrough, who have been monitoring the player this month.

Interestingly though, it is claimed that the forward is still leaning towards moving to Fulham, so further development are expected in the coming days and weeks once Muniz has recovered from Covid.

The ultimate 2021 Middlesbrough quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club founded? 1866 1876 1886 1896

The verdict

This transfer saga will be frustrating Fulham fans as they would have thought the deal looked done at one stage and now it’s not.

But, they’re going to have to be patient as there will still be more twists and turns as they look to agree terms with Flamengo for the player.

From Middlesbrough’s perspective, this could give them another chance to get the move sorted but they will need to stump up the cash. Again, this will be one to keep an eye on as further developments are sure to happen in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.