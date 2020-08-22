Potential transfer hint emerges on QPR man linked with Leeds, West Ham and Newcastle

QPR playmaker Ebere Eze played no part in the west London club’s pre-season game against AFC Wimbledon today amid reported interest from a string of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, West Ham United, and Newcastle United.

Eze was one of the standout players in the Championship last term, scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists as he shouldered the responsibility of being the R’s main attacking threat.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by a number of top-flight clubs, with Leeds, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and – most recently – Fulham linked with the 21-year-old.

It is understood that the west London club value him at £20 million.

It seems as though Mark Warburton’s side may have to get used to playing without their key creative influence and they did just that today.

QPR beat Wimbledon 3-0 in a pre-season friendly today but the 22-year-old was not involved at all.

Summer signing Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair found the net, while Wimbledon’s Paul Osew also scored an own goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Warburton provided an update on the situation concerning Eze.

He said: “He’s a QPR player but there are a few bits and pieces going on. What we have to do is just respect that and look after a guy who has come through the ranks here, and he’s one of ours.

“We look after all of our players. It was the right decision [not to play him] today and we’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

Pressed on whether a deal would be done over the next few days, he replied: “I know he is coming to training on Monday. If that changes I will let you know.

“Any situation for any player is resolved when the value of a player is met, that’s how you resolve a situation.”

The Verdict

Eze’s absence would indicate that the 22-year-old may be closing in on a move away from QPR, though Warburton hasn’t given a huge amount away in his comments.

This does seem like a hint that his days may be numbered at the west London club, it will be very interesting to see who looks to prize him away.

He is deserving of a chance in the Premier League and though £20 million isn’t cheap, Eze is some talent.