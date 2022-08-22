Potential transfer boost for Middlesbrough, Watford and others as Preston’s chances of recruiting 20-year-old revealed

Premier League side Aston Villa will consider allowing Cameron Archer to leave on loan but his next destination probably won’t be Preston North End, according to Lancs Live.

The 20-year-old first made the headlines during the start of last season when he scored a hat-trick away at Barrow in the Carabao Cup, before sealing a loan move to Preston in January.

He recorded seven goals and one assist in 20 league appearances for the Lilywhites during his time at Deepdale – and this looked set to be enough to see him included in Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad for the long term.

But despite signing a new five-year deal last month and being part of all three of their matchday squads in the top flight this term, he has only made one very short cameo and could be forced out of the 18 at some point.

And with this, Villa are now considering loaning him out if they recruit another attacker, although it’s currently unclear whether the potential arrival of Ismaila Sarr would be enough to see him make a temporary exit from the Midlands side.

Watford remain in the race for his signature, with other second-tier clubs including Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion also being linked with the England youth international this summer.

The Verdict:

The 20-year-old has real potential and he will only fulfil that if he’s a regular starter, so a loan move away would be ideal if they can bring in another forward.

Sarr’s possible arrival could potentially enable him to leave, though you feel they would benefit from having another centre-forward option as well as a winger if they were to loan him out.

That will provide Gerrard with the confidence that he has enough attacking firepower without Archer at the club. It may be late in the transfer window – but there isn’t likely to be a shortage of interest in him if he is made available for a temporary move away.

West Brom are still in desperate need of a striker at this stage – but that search could come to an end if they secure a breakthrough in talks with target Lewis Grabban who is currently believed to be in talks with the Baggies.

Boro are also on the prowl for another striker despite bringing in Rodrigo Muniz and they certainly have the finances to make the deal happen – but so do the Hornets and they already have a clear channel of communication from recent dealings with the top-tier side.