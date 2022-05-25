Potential transfer boost for Birmingham City emerges amid update on Hull City player

Peterborough United are not interested in pursuing a move for Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks, according to Director of Football Barry Fry who made this revelation to the Peterborough Telegraph.

The 23-year-old looks set to be surplus to requirements once again next season with the club moving quickly to secure Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss on loan deals during the latter stages of January.

They may have only arrived temporarily – but Allahyar is thought to be close to sealing a permanent move to the MKM Stadium and with a busy summer looking likely – they may add further faces to their front line.

This is likely to push Wilks further down the pecking order but regardless of that, the Tigers decided to trigger a 12-month extension on his deal this month to keep him in East Yorkshire until next summer, though that extension may have been sanctioned to allow the Tigers to generate a transfer fee for him this summer.

Peterborough were one side that looked to be in the race for the forward with the Englishman playing an important part under their boss Grant McCann at Hull during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Fry has now revealed that the relegated side aren’t interested in pursuing a move for the 23-year-old, a potential blow for Hull in their possible quest to generate revenue for his services in the coming months.

This latest revelation may provide Birmingham City with a transfer boost though, with Wilks thought to be on a long list of targets for Lee Bowyer’s side ahead of the summer window.

The Verdict:

A move to Peterborough over Birmingham may prove to be more fruitful for the 23-year-old considering his scoring record during the 2021/22 season wasn’t the best.

Taking a step down could allow him to tear up League One and under McCann, a manager who knows him inside out, you would certainly back the 23-year-old to thrive if given the opportunity to play regularly at the Weston Homes Stadium.

At St Andrew’s, you just feel he wouldn’t have the goalscoring firepower needed to save the West Midlands side from relegation once again and this is why he needs to think carefully about his next move.

His time at the MKM Stadium seems to be coming to an end – but he should be patient and wait for the right club to come along to ensure he can be a success at his next side, something that will go a long way in kickstarting his career.

In fairness, there’s a small chance he could force his way back into Shota Arveladze’s plans considering the current lack of striking options they have after Forss and Tom Eaves’ departures but he will need to have an extremely impressive pre-season.