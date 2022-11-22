Potential transfer boost emerges for AFC Bournemouth and Everton in race for QPR star

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng has admitted he is keen to play in the Premier League whether it’s with his current team or another side, speaking to 20 Minutes about his ambitions.

The Senegal international is currently away on international duty at the World Cup after remaining one of the first names on the teamsheet at Loftus Road, impressing Mick Beale enough to retain his starting spot between the sticks in the English capital.

His continued presence in the first 11 will have been welcomed considering the disruption the West London outfit faced in the goalkeeping department last season, with the likes of David Marshall, Keiren Westwood and Murphy Mahoney needing to fill in at different points.

However, his future at the Championship side is currently unclear with Everton reportedly plotting a move for the 27-year-old ahead of the January window, having already dipped into the EFL market to take Dwight McNeil away from Burnley in the summer.

They aren’t the only side to have taken an interest in Dieng though with AFC Bournemouth and French duo Lille and Monaco also thought to be keen on him at this stage.

In a potential boost to the Toffees and the Cherries in their quest to recruit him, the Senegalese player has expressed his desire to ply his trade at the top level of English football.

He said (via Sport Witness): “I am currently signed to QPR, but it’s no secret: I want to play in the Premier League, whether that’s with QPR or with another team.”

The Verdict:

At 27, he still has plenty of time left in his career as a goalkeeper to make it to the top flight, something that wouldn’t necessarily be the case if he was playing in an outfield position.

This means he can probably afford to be patient, though he should be looking to take the opportunity to make the step up to the top tier if it comes his way, especially if there are regular starts on offer.

In fairness to QPR, they are a much more stable club following years of rebuilding under former boss Mark Warburton and with this, they have a much better chance of getting to the Premier League than they did before the ex-Brentford manager came in.

And under a talented boss like Beale, you have to feel his side will be pushing towards the right end of the division despite their recent poor form, although promotion isn’t guaranteed considering the strength of many other sides in the division.

With this, Dieng should be looking to keep his options open, though he will need to keep performing well if any top-tier side are to make a move for him when the January transfer window comes along.