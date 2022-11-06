Potential transfer blow for Sunderland and Swansea City emerges on 28-year-old

New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is expected to give his first team a clean slate in the Midlands and that is likely to benefit Morgan Sanson, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old looked to be a fringe player at his current side under Steven Gerrard, something that came as no surprise with the Liverpool legend having many central midfield options at his disposal.

Not only could he call on Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn, but also the likes of Marvelous Nakamba and Leander Dendoncker with Boubacar Kamara also there as an option when he’s fit and available.

Sanson was out of the first-team squad completely during the early stages of the campaign but has recently returned to the bench, though he has been an unused substitute in Villa’s last seven league games and has failed to make a single competitive appearance so far this term.

With this, he has been linked with a move away and it was reported by Jeunes Footeux last month that Sunderland and Swansea City were both keen on striking a loan deal for him ahead of the January window.

However, this chance for Sanson to revive his career in the Midlands under a new manager may damage their potential hopes of getting a January agreement over the line.

The Verdict:

Some would argue that the Black Cats have more than enough options in the middle of the park without Sanson coming in – and that they should look to address other areas instead.

Alex Bass may be an adequate competitor for Anthony Patterson – but the former doesn’t really have any experience in the top two tiers and this is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mowbray move for another stopper during the winter.

Up top, Jewison Bennette and Amad Diallo could do a job, but another orthodox striker may be on their agenda to ensure they can finish off their chances, with their defence also needing to be looked at.

For Swansea, Jay Fulton seems to be stepping up to the plate well alongside Matt Grimes and that could harm Sanson’s game time if he was to make the move to South Wales.

The latter’s CV is impressive though and you have to wonder whether Russell Martin will be tempted by that as he potentially weighs up whether to make a move for him or not, with Villa potentially willing to let him go temporarily.

It remains to be seen whether they could afford to pay a percentage of his wages though.