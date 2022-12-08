Transfer blow for Brighton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest target emerges on £10m-rated Championship star

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham is keen to keep midfielder Etienne Camara amid interest from Premier League sides, according to an update from the Yorkshire Post.

The 19-year-old has made a full first-team breakthrough at the John Smith’s Stadium this season and is currently tasked with trying to keep the Terriers afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this campaign.

Already recording 13 Championship appearances this season, that’s an impressive total for a man that only appeared twice for the West Yorkshire outfit last term, with Lewis O’Brien’s departure to Nottingham Forest arguably playing a part in allowing him to break through.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Huddersfield Town’s season so far

1 of 22 1. Who did Huddersfield play in their 2022/23 Championship opener? Burnley Birmingham Stoke Norwich

Forest are one of three sides believed to be interested in the talented teenager ahead of the January window, with Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City listed as the two other clubs who are potentially keen to take him off the Terriers’ hands.

However, they would have to fork out a considerable fee to lure him away from the second-tier outfit with his contract recently being extended to the summer of 2024.

And Fotheringham, who has given him multiple opportunities to shine, is keen to keep hold of him and has admitted that he isn’t surprised he’s attracting interest at this stage.

He said: “It doesn’t surprise me he’s being linked with Premier League clubs. He’s first and foremost a real top talent and he’s got an incredible personality.

“He comes in every day with a smile on his face but when he goes on the pitch he becomes a lion, he’s aggressive.

“He’s always following the Hoggs, Leesys and Pearsons in the building to learn from them and I do believe he’ll play a lot of games for us from now until the end of the season.”

The Verdict:

You have to wonder whether this would be a good deal for Forest at this stage because they already spent a considerable amount in the summer and need to focus on getting value for money in the short term.

When looking at the bigger picture, he could easily be worth more than the £10m Huddersfield want for him but for now, Steve Cooper’s men just need to focus on bringing in experienced heads who will help them to remain afloat in the top tier.

From the player’s point of view, it may not be the right time for him to move on just yet because he wouldn’t be guaranteed as much game time in the top tier as he would be at his current club.

One thing that complicates his situation is the fact the Terriers could be relegated and that wouldn’t be good news for the midfielder who will want to be competing at a high level.

If the Terriers are relegated, the teenager could potentially be a top target for others because they will see Huddersfield as a vulnerable club who may be willing to cash in on some best assets as they adapt to the financial conditions of League One.

But there’s plenty of time for Fotheringham’s men to recover yet and the midfielder needs to be focused on his current side before, during and after the January transfer window.