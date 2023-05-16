Birmingham City youngster George Hall has revealed he's happy where he is and that he's in no rush to leave St Andrew's just yet, making this admission to Birmingham Live.

The 18-year-old is just one of a number of talented youngsters currently attracting interest from elsewhere, along with the likes of Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham, two other players who have made an impact at a first-team level.

Both Bellingham and James and seemingly open to leaving the club, with the former reported to be closing in on a move to Sunderland after going to watch them in action on Saturday against Luton Town.

James, meanwhile, is thought to be open to a move to Bologna or Leicester City, with both clubs reported to be interested in the Welshman.

Who has taken an interest in George Hall?

Hall is another man who isn't short of interest, with Birmingham Live believing that both Leeds United and West Ham are interested in striking a deal for the teenager.

However, it's currently unclear whether the Whites will be able to continue their pursuit of the youngster if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of this term.

Liverpool are another side in the race with Jurgen Klopp's side seeming to keep a close eye on him ahead of the summer.

What did George Hall say?

It would have been easy for Hall to try and push for a move away considering the calibre of clubs that have reportedly taken an interest - but he isn't becoming unsettled by speculation at this point.

He said: "I’m not really focusing on that [the future]. Whatever happens, happens. I am happy at Blues and that is where my focus is."

Is it the right stance to take?

Considering he's winning plenty of first-team football at St Andrew's, it would be a big shame for him if he was to move on in the summer.

Although he will probably face intense competition for a starting spot next season, he's still likely to win a decent number of minutes for John Eustace's side and would probably benefit from having another season of senior football under his belt before deciding to move on.

At Anfield, he isn't guaranteed to be a first-team regular straight away, so there's probably no point in him moving there yet. However, Liverpool are probably the best Premier League giants to go to because they have given youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho an opportunity to shine.

West Ham may be another attractive destination with David Moyes' side potentially staying in the top tier beyond this term - but it would be difficult to see him making the move to Leeds if they come down.

Leaving would take him out of his comfort zone and that could be a positive - but he doesn't need to move on at this stage - so his comments to the media are certainly wise.