‘Potential to become a legend’ – Many Fulham fans react to player’s showing v Blackburn Rovers

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to Rodrigo Muniz’s two goals and overall performance in the 7-0 thumping of Blackburn Rovers last night.

The Whites ran riot in Lancashire yesterday evening as braces from Muniz, Neeskens Kebano, Aleksander Mitrovic, and Harry Wilson secured an astonishing away victory for Marco Silva’s men.

Muniz came off the bench with just over 20 minutes left to play in the game and still managed to contribute heavily with two goals in the 81st and 91st minutes to put the cherry on top of a brilliant team performance.

Naturally it didn’t take the Fulham faithful long to react to the Brazilian’s impact, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Muniz helped to contribute to what was an absolute thrashing at Ewood Park.

Brilliant performance, always work hard and give your all when you come on! Clinical finisher. I believe will be a big player for us in the future💪🏼⚫️⚪️ — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) November 3, 2021

Well done Muniz my samba king 🤩🖤🤍 — 🇧🇷⚡MAGICMUNIZ⚡🇧🇷 (@fredzffc) November 4, 2021

Very pleased for u and can tell by the other players reaction especially Mitro you are very well liked in the squad. Well done.. — Alan Bradshaw (@AlanBra86520411) November 3, 2021

Early days but you have potential to become a legend here #ffc — FFC (@FFCinAustria) November 3, 2021

Fulham record breaker 🤍🖤 — FFC Paul🏁💎 (@Fulhxm) November 4, 2021

You played well! Keep up the good work 🤍🖤 — Adel Amarkhel (@AdelAmarkhel02) November 3, 2021

So happy for you to get your first two goals! The second was an incredible finish! — Glenn FFC (@Glenn_Chamber) November 4, 2021

Many congratulations on the brace of goals – you header for the 2nd goal was awesome ⚫️⚪️👏👏👏 — Nick Hartnell (@njhffc) November 3, 2021

unstoppable 👑 — elizabeth (@esbarnard_) November 3, 2021