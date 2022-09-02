“Potential to be one of the first names on the team sheet” – Birmingham City secure Manchester United transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City completed the permanent signing of Manchester United’s Tahith Chong on transfer deadline day.

As per reports, the Dutch winger joins the Blues for a deal worth in the region of £1.5 million.

Chong spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at St. Andrews, appearing 20 times in the Championship in an injury hit season.

With the move now official, we asked our FLW writers for whether or not the Blues were getting good value here, and if they saw Chong as a guaranteed starter at St. Andrews.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is brilliant value for the Blues if they can keep Chong fit.

We saw when he played last season that his ability was at a very high level, and if he can get 30 games under his belt in the league this season, considering seven have already gone, it would be a fantastic bit of busines by the Blues.

We’ve seen Birmingham line up in a few formations already this season but I do see Chong as having the potential to be one of the first names on the team sheet once he gets fully up to speed with what Eustace is demanding, which may take a few weeks.

Whatever system John Eustace deploys, the Blues boss has to find a way to accommodate the Dutchman, who, on his day, is very good at this level.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 25 Where was ex-Birmingham man Alen Halilovic born? Bosnia Serbia Spain Croatia

Declan Harte

The signing of Chong will reinforce Eustace’s options in attack, which will be a boost as they were otherwise looking a little light going into September.

The youngster also has the potential to develop his game into a proper Championship level talent, meaning he could be quite the valuable asset.

For now he will likely be used as a bench option, but that he knows the club already should ease his transition into being a consistent starter by the end of the season.

Injuries hampered his progress last year, but he quickly became a fan favourite at St. Andrew’s with his performances and style of play.

Signing him on a permanent basis was a no-brainer decision and is the right step for Chong at this stage of his career.

Charlie Gregory

Chong signing for Birmingham is an excellent signing in my book.

He’s exactly the type of signing that any Championship club should be making if they have the funds because he has plenty of positives and very few downsides.

For starters, the fact he has now had the vast majority of his career experience in the second tier makes it less of a risk.

The Blues know what they are getting with the forward and also know that he can produce the goods for them given regular first-team football.

Even if the player did cost £1.5m – which is a fairly big fee for a player at this level to some teams – the age and potential of Chong means the fee is worth paying.

He could fetch them nearly ten times that amount if he reaches the heights many have expected of him.

As for whether he would be a starter or not, I think that he would be thrown straight in.

He doesn’t have to settle as he is aware of the team from his loan spell and the creativity he can give them is worth him being on the field straight away.