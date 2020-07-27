‘Potential to be an exciting signing’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing loan swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in signing Lyon youngster Reo Griffiths on loan, according to The Mirror.

The report also claims that the Owls are rivalling both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic to the potential loan signing of the striker.

Griffiths had previously been on the books with Tottenham Hotspur, but joined French side Lyon in the summer of 2018.

He has gone on to impress in their second team, with the club eager to find him a loan spell in the Championship as they continue his preparation to work up towards the first-team.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 16th in the Championship this season, in a frustrating season for the club, after they had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places.

But would Griffiths be a good signing for the Owls ahead of the 2020/21 season?

We discuss….

George Harbey

This has potential to be an exciting signing.

Griffifths doesn’t have any first-team experience as of yet, but he looks to be a real talent who scored an excellent amount of goals during his time for the North London club’s youth side.

Wednesday obviously need to add more firepower to their attacking line having bid farewell to the likes of Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri, and even though Griffiths is at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to experience, he could offer real pace and energy up top.

He could really suit their system.

Alfie Burns

It’s hard to admit to knowing a lot about Griffiths and his potential to step into Wednesday’s first-team, but there’s a player there that’s got quality.

For me, it is the type of signing I want to see Wednesday making this summer as they look to rebuild.

In the past, the focus at Hillsborough has been on signing players in their peak on big wages, but this could be a successful route to take as Garry Monk oversees a rebuild.

Griffiths has plenty of potential and, if given the right guidance at Hillsborough, could be a good signing.

George Dagless

Could be.

He’s a good young player and Wednesday might be wise in eyeing such footballers this summer.

Monk is set to rip things up with the squad and that would suggest young and hungry players are going to come in.

If Griffiths can show he has got that in his locker, to go with his obvious talent, then I think it could be a fine signing.