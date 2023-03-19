Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Sam Johnstone's situation at Crystal Palace ahead of a possible summer move, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report claims that the Blades, as well as Johnstone's former employers, West Brom, are also interested in a move, if promotion to the Premier League is achieved.

The 29-year-old has failed to pave his way into the starting XI this season and the report suggests that the South London club could sanction his departure for a fee around the £5-6 million mark.

It is thought that the goalkeeping position is an area that the Blades will look to strengthen should they go on to secure a spot back in the Premier League.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Johnstone and whether he would be a strong addition at Bramall Lane if they hold on to second spot.

Billy Mulley

Johnstone is a player of Premier League quality and has proven that over past seasons but is struggling for game time up against another goalkeeper of top-tier ability.

You would think that Johnstone would be in a better position at Bramall Lane to challenge for the number one spot, although Wes Foderingham would provide fierce competition.

Possessing good reflexes, composure when on the ball and someone who commands his area well, the addition of Johnstone would represent good business if they could get it done.

He is also a leader who could help the younger players adapt at Bramall Lane in what would be an excellent move.

The price tag would unlikely be an issue but it would be no surprise if further interest was to arise, which would likely drive the fee that little bit higher.

Josh Cole

With there being no guarantee that Wes Foderingham will extend his stay past the summer, it is hardly a surprise that the Blades have been linked with a move for Johnstone.

This has the potential to be a very clever bit of business by the Blades as they will certainly need to strengthen their options in this position over the course of the summer.

Having made 37 appearances in the Premier League during his career, Johnstone has developed an understanding of what it takes to compete at this level and thus may prove to be a good addition to United’s squad.

By going on to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Blades in the top-flight next season, Johnstone will boost his chances of reclaiming a place in England’s squad for their European Championship qualifiers.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's natural for clubs to want to keep on improving particularly if promoted.

In that sense, Sheffield United's interest in Sam Johnstone makes sense.

The 29-year-old is a Premier League calibre keeper and is clearly being wasted on the bench at Selhurst Park.

It's perhaps a tad harsh on Wes Foderingham, though, who hasn't done a lot wrong inbetween the sticks this season.

However, you can't blame Sheffield United for continuously looking to better themselves.