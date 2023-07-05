This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following Josh Maja's departure from Bordeaux this summer, it appears he has potential suitors in the Championship.

That is according to Foot 365's Ignazio Genuardi, who reports that the player is of 'particular interest to Birmingham City'.

Maja is coming off the back of a strong season in France, where he scored seventeen goals for Bordeaux, as well as register six assists.

This wouldn't be the first time the Blues have been linked with Maja, with reports last spring claiming the Blues could re-ignite their interest in the attacker ahead of last summer.

Nothing came of those links in the end, though.

Would Josh Maja be a good signing for Birmingham City?

With the above links to the Blues in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Maja would be a good addition at St Andrews this summer.

Declan Harte

Maja is available as a free agent this summer off the back of a good season with Bordeaux in Ligue 2.

The forward scored 16 goals to help secure a third place finish in the French second tier.

Birmingham need a consistent threat in front of goal to really improve this season, and Maja could be a smart solution to that problem.

His previous record in England was quite poor outside of one good campaign with Sunderland in League One.

But he has improved enough in the last 12 months to think this could be a risk worth taking for the Blues given the low cost of the deal.

Maja in action for Stoke City on loan in 2021/22.

Brett Worthington

Has all the potential to be a really exciting signing for Birmingham City.

He is a player who, when he left Sunderland, was expected to go on and achieve big things, but that hasn’t happened, and he is now trying to rediscover his best form.

Maja is only 24 and showed glimpses of what he is capable of at Bordeaux last season, and while he didn’t excel at Stoke City previously, he has all the potential to be a very good striker in the Championship.

Birmingham are in need of adding a bit more pace and youth to their frontline, and with the right service, Maja could be a real force for John Eustace’s side in this new season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

After last season, Birmingham City's ageing strikeforce needed a refresh.

With Tyler Roberts having already arrived, there are already steps in the right direction being made, and Maja's arrival at St Andrews would only further this.

Maja is coming off the back of a strong campaign in the second tier of France, and given he is available on a free transfer, is a player well worth pursuing for John Eustace's side this summer.

It's a low risk deal with big potential upside, and the sort of one that clubs in Birmingham City's position have to take.