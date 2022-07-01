“Potential to be a distraction” – Have Sunderland made right call on Fabio Borini? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are not interested in a reunion with former forward Fabio Borini despite the player’s stance, according to James Copley from the Sunderland Echo.

inews has reported that Borini is keen to return to the Black Cats and that he has been offered to the Championship club.

However, Copley has reported that Sunderland are not interested in signing the Fatih Karagumuruk forward at this time.

But is that the right decision?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This certainly feels like the right decision from the Black Cats, despite the romanticism of a Borini return.

You have to question the motives of the 31-year-old trying to push for a Championship move instead of cracking on in the Turkish Super Lig under Andrea Pirlo.

Borini’s career is on a downward trajectory and he was never a prolific forward in his time in English football.

Neil will be keen not to disrupt the harmony of the squad by throwing in the wrong personalities this summer, and that approach will make him more hesitant when it comes to players like Borini.

Further reinforcements are needed in the North East to ensure they do not face a relegation battle next season, but avoiding a deal for Borini at this stage of his career appears to be the right call.

Alfie Burns

It’s the type of deal that would catch the eye if it happened, but I’m fairly confident in saying it’s a deal that Sunderland don’t need to be doing.

The squad that’s come up out of League One is really hardworking, with a very good attacking unit spearheaded by Ross Stewart.

Alex Neil has other areas of his squads to focus on rather than the final third and, even then, when it comes to recruiting forwards, you’d be looking at bringing a Jack Clarke back rather than Borini.

Sunderland need to transition back into the Championship, which I think they will, but key to that is going to be building a squad that is all on the same page.

Without talking Borini down too much, he’s got the potential to be a distraction when Sunderland don’t need one.

Declan Harte

This is absolutely the right decision for Sunderland as the striker is best left as a memory of the past.

This felt like an opportunistic move from Borini to get his name out there again, but he simply doesn’t have the talent to warrant taking a risk on.

The 31-year-old has been in Turkey for the last two seasons, scoring 12 league goals in that period for a mid-table outfit in Fatih Karagumruk.

Sunderland are best off avoiding these types of deals and prioritising younger talents that can actually improve the first-team squad.