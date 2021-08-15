Potential timescale on Arsenal’s pursuit of Sheffield United deal detailed

Arsenal hope to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this week, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners throughout the summer though recent reports have indicated that the difference in the two clubs’ valuations are proving a key obstacle.

However, the Daily Mail has now reported that Arsenal hope to sign Ramsdale in the next week.

It is said the north London club are optimistic they can complete the signing of Real Madrid’s Martin Ødegaard in that period as well after the recent sale of Chris Willock to Newcastle United.

The Blades are thought to be holding out for £35 million for the Englishman but should Ramsdale hand in a transfer request to attempt to push through a move, as The Daily Mirror (15/08: p73) has suggested he might, they may be forced to alter their stance.

The uncertainty surrounding Ramsdale’s future has not seen manager Slavisa Jokanovic lose faith in him, with the 23-year-old starting both United’s Championship games this season.

Quiz: Sheffield United fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Blades transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 The Blades signed Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020, but which German club has he played for in his career? Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Wolfsburg

The Verdict

It’s hard to know exactly where we stand with the Ramsdale situation at the moment but it seems as though the sale of Willock may set the Gunners into action.

Given how long it has been going on for, it is good to get some sort of timescale on a potential deal.

This report indicates that Arsenal hope to complete the signing of the 23-year-old keeper in the next week though you feel they’re still going to have to at least go close to United’s valuation.

£35 million for a backup goalkeeper seems a lot to spend given the apparent issues in Mikel Arteta’s squad but should Ramsdale hand in a transfer request, that fee may drop a little.

It’s a transfer saga that simply isn’t going away and it’s not what Jokanovic will want to be concentrating on given his side’s difficult start to the season.