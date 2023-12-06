Highlights No immediate replacement expected for Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, with interim manager Mike Dodds in charge. (82 characters)

Mike Dodds is expected to be in charge for Sunderland’s clash with West Brom this weekend.

According to The Northern Echo, no immediate appointment to replace Tony Mowbray is being anticipated.

Sunderland are without a permanent manager following the decision to part ways with the 59-year-old on Monday evening.

The veteran coach oversaw three games without a win following the November international break, which proved enough to convince the club to opt for a change.

Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad on an interim basis while the Wearside outfit searches for Mowbray’s long-term successor.

What is the latest Sunderland managerial search news?

Sunderland are unlikely to have a manager in place ahead of this weekend, and may not even appoint someone in time for the clash at home to Leeds United on 12 December.

It is being considered that Dodds will oversee both of the team’s next two league fixtures before a permanent head coach is hired.

It has been reported that two names are on the Black Cats’ manager shortlist, with Reims manager Will Still being linked with a potential move to the Championship side.

However, no decision is expected any time soon with the club dismissing Mowbray without having an immediate replacement lined up.

Sunderland will likely be looking for someone who is happy to be less involved with player recruitment and happy to work with younger players.

Recruitment had become a source of strain between Mowbray and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Preparation will be underway for the club’s January transfer window plans, with the winter window opening at the turn of the year.

The Black Cats will be hoping that the new manager can help the club fight for promotion back to the Premier League, having narrowly missed out last year after a play-off semi-final defeat to Luton Town.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship table following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Millwall.

The draw at the Den proved to be Mowbray’s final game in charge of the club, where he survived for around 15 months.

The 59-year-old led the club to a sixth place finish last year in their first campaign back in the Championship.

A 3-2 aggregate loss to the Hatters consigned Sunderland to another year in the second division.

The Wearside outfit currently sit three points adrift of the play-off places going into Saturday’s clash with fifth place West Brom.

The two sides meet at the Stadium of Light in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Did Tony Mowbray deserve more time at Sunderland?

That Sunderland don’t have anyone lined up to replace Mowbray immediately is surprising as things hadn’t gotten so bad that he just had to go.

It makes it seem like they’ve rushed the decision to get rid of him before he even has the chance to turn the team’s form around.

Dodds will oversee two crucial games in Sunderland’s season, against two promotion rivals in West Brom and Leeds, which is not ideal for a caretaker manager.

Sunderland should have handled the situation better than they have, as it has left the team in the lurch ahead of a big couple of fixtures.