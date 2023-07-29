Highlights Swansea City are closing in on two Premier League loan deals.

Newcastle United's Harrison Ashby is expected to join on loan, as is Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Swansea are hoping to have both deals completed early next week, ahead of the Championship opening weekend.

Ever since taking the reins at the Swansea.com Stadium, Michael Duff has been working relentlessly in the transfer market to ensure that his new side are reared and readied when they initiate their Championship campaign at home to Birmingham City next weekend.

The departure of popular boss Russell Martin to second-tier rivals Southampton had naturally provoked disharmony among supporters, although Duff, who guided Barnsley to last season's League One play-off final, has swiftly sought to reignite a feel-good factor in West Wales.

That feeling has been developed with the acquisitions of Josh Key, Josh Ginnelly and, most notably, established Championship frontman Jerry Yates from Blackpool, all of whom should address key areas and indeed flaws within the Swans side.

But with some of the shortcomings from last term in mind and crucially the new ethos that Duff is conducting in mind, their business is far from done.

Over the last few years, Swansea have earned a healthy reputation for providing a platform that enables loaned-in Premier League prospects to shine, evidenced by the bright spells that the likes of Conor Gallagher, Rhian Brewster and Luke Cundle have all embraced.

That is clearly an identity that they are striving to maintain, as Swansea have launched interest in both Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth from Newcastle United and Brighton respectively.

Now, a fresh timeline has emerged regarding how soon the club want to welcome the duo.

Timeline emerges on Swansea's transfer pursuit of Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth

As per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Swansea are looking to officially complete the two loan signings by early next week, with the two players now having finished Stateside tours with their clubs.

Coincidentally, Ashby even started in his side's 2-1 victory over Brighton last night, who had Rushworth on the bench.

And unsurprisingly, the club are believed to want both players to feature in their squad against Birmingham on the opening day, which will have no doubt accelerated the interest in their services.

Will Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth be good loan signings for Swansea City?

Ashby remains the more unversed option out of the two with minimal experience at senior level, although Swansea will license him with the window of opportunity to show his worth.

The young right back does have pedigree, though, having played seven times for West Ham- including two European appearances- before being snapped up by Newcastle only in January, with the Magpies very much trying to build youthful foundations in their squad amid a vast upwards trajectory on and off-the pitch.

Granted, Swansea already have recent arrival Key in the right-back berth, although strength in depth is always necessary across a long and tiring 46-game season and the competition from Ashby could bring the best out of both players.

Meanwhile, Rushworth is fresh off the back of two highly-successful loans already, and after impressing for Walsall in the 2021-2022 season, he really came into his own last time out for Lincoln City in League One by keeping 17 clean sheets.

The shot-stopper, who once appeared on Barcelona's transfer radar, represents a reliable pair of hands and should significantly improve Swansea's fortunes between the sticks, with both Andy Fisher and Steven-Andreas Benda doing little to suggest that they are capable of claiming the number one jersey moving forward.