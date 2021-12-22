Potential timeline clarified in Aston Villa’s pursuit of in-demand Stoke player

Aston Villa will continue to monitor their centre-back targets over the next two windows but a move for Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is more likely in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old turned heads with his impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign with the Potters, drawing links with Villa, Everton, and Tottenham among others, but suffered a season-ending ACL injury while on international duty with Australia in November.

It seems the centre-back remains on the Birmingham club’s radar but they are willing to be patient.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that the Villa Park outfit will monitor their options, including Souttar, over the next two windows.

It is said that the Stoke defender is more likely to be a summer target for Villa.

Have Stoke City signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Fulham Yes No

The 23-year-old been with the Potters since 2016 and cut his teeth on loan in both the SPFL and the EFL before forcing his way into first team contention at the Bet365 Stadium.

He became a mainstay in the Stoke side at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, featuring 43 times, and had missed just one of their Championship games this term ahead of his injury.

The Verdict

Given the severity of the injury Souttar suffered, it’s no surprise that Villa are set to be patient in their pursuit of the young defender.

The Australian international proved himself one of the best centre-backs in the Championship over the first few months of the 2021/22 season and looked to have all the traits to help him succeed at Premier League level.

But recovering from an ACL injury can be a complicated process and it makes sense for Villa to wait until the summer to make a move for him.

Souttar looks a top flight player in waiting and it would be a surprise if the Birmingham club are the only side in for him in that window.