Potential exchange deal involving Swansea City on the cards as transfer deadline looms

Kieron Freeman could be set to join Swansea City before the transfer window closes, with Jordon Garrick potentially moving on loan to Swindon Town in the opposite direction.

According to Ian Mitchelmore of Wales Online, a potential swap deal is on the horizon, as Steve Cooper looks set to add another defensive option to his squad.

Freeman only joined Swindon at the start of this month, arriving on a free transfer having been let go by Sheffield United.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Cardiff City and Swansea City?

1 of 15 More promotions from the English Second Division (Championship)? Cardiff Swansea

The right-back has made only one appearance for Swindon, and could be set for a surprise departure from the County Ground.

According to Ian Mitchelmore, Freeman could be set to join Swansea on a permanent deal, with Garrick potentially moving to the League One side on loan.

Garrick has made only three league appearances for Swansea this season, having failed to break into the team ahead of the likes of Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe.

He’s scored three goals in 19 first-team appearances for the Swans, and could be set for a loan move away before the deadline.

The Verdict

This would be really surprising.

Freeman has only recently arrived at Swindon, and a move to Swansea would be a good one for him given his connections with Wales.

Garrick isn’t likely to feature for Swansea too much between now and the end of the season, so if Swindon can give him regular game time, then it may be a good move for him.