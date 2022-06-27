Potential Swansea City transfer boost emerges as fresh claim made on league rivals’ interest in 32-year-old

Huddersfield Town are not interested in recruiting Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen despite being linked with the Welshman, according to an update from Yorkshire Live.

The 32-year-old is confirmed to be leaving Stoke City on the expiration of his contract after six years at the bet365 Stadium, with his next destination currently unknown at this stage.

He hasn’t been short of interest though – and the Terriers were thought to be keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of a potential swoop as they look to strengthen their squad further ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Literally 99% of Huddersfield Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Terriers quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 When was the club formed? 1900 1904 1908 1912

One area they may need to address in the summer is their midfield department with Alex Vallejo, Carel Eiting and Reece Brown all being released on the expiration of their deals at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lewis O’Brien may also be on his way out this summer following Carlos Corberan’s side’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

One man that reportedly won’t be coming in as a replacement though is Allen, with Yorkshire Live claiming he isn’t on the second-tier outfit’s list of targets at this stage.

This could provide Swansea City with a transfer boost, with Russell Martin’s side still believed to be a potential option for the 32-year-old if he wants to make a return to South Wales and the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict:

He would have been a good option to have as an experienced head in front of what could be a nervous defence considering how well they did last term.

There will be big expectations for the Terriers to defend well once more and that will be a tricky task considering they lost Levi Colwill, who was an important figure in the backline during the 2021/22 campaign.

They have also lost Pipa who was a key figure at the back, so it will be interesting to see how Will Boyle and other defensive signings adapt to life at the John Smith’s Stadium with the club perhaps expected to be near the top again.

Key man O’Brien would leave a massive void in their team if he left this summer and that’s another reason why Allen arriving may have been good news for the West Yorkshire outfit – because he would have been a calm head and still has the ability to make a difference in the second tier.

However, they will probably be pursuing other options anyway so it will be interesting to see who they bring in, with recruitment being key to their success last season.