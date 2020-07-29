Potential Sunderland owner outlines ambitions plans for club upon takeover

William Storey has made some bold claims involving a £50m spend and four PL players arriving at Sunderland if he takes over the club, as quoted by the Sun.

The Black Cats need to get back up the football pyramid in this country given their size and reputation but such achievements aren’t handed out, you have to work at it.

The club, then, needs to change ownership for things to move forwards by the looks of things and Storey has been quick to claim that he could be the man to take over at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, he has some grand plans by the sounds of things.

He said:

“The fans need to be excited and I want to make a statement with big names, both on and off the pitch.

“I’ve been working on this for around four months and have already got four big-name Premier League players in mind that we could get quickly.

“For the scale of investment required I need significant backing from some real big-hitters – which I have got.”

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will appreciate the ambition but only if it can be taken on and delivered.

They’ve seen too much of this in recent years, too many clubs have in fact, and it’s time we take a closer look at how owners end up running football clubs.

To be fair to Storey, he could come in and do a good job but there is scepticism both generally at Sunderland right now thanks to the recent past at the club and thanks to Storey’s F1 controversy with the Haas team.

Let’s see what happens.