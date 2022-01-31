Potential Sunderland candidate fielding counter-offer from Everton

Sunderland candidate Duncan Ferguson could yet remain with Everton as part of Frank Lampard’s backroom staff, as the former Derby County and Chelsea boss closes in on the Goodison Park vacancy.

Lampard is expected to take charge of Everton imminently, replacing Rafa Benitez as the club’s boss.

Ferguson’s future remains up in the air, having served as part of the backroom staff at Everton for a number of years now.

Meanwhile, he’s emerged as a contender to succeed Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland on the lookout for another new manager after parting company with Johnson on Sunday evening, in wake of a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Despite Ferguson potentially in the frame to land a high-profile job in Sunderland, there’s a desire from Lampard to keep Ferguson on at Everton in some capacity, as per Alan Nixon on Twitter.

EVERTON. Lampard wants big Dunc to stay in management team. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

It was claimed by the Northern Echo that it had been suggested Ferguson would be a candidate for the Sunderland job, alongside Grant McCann, Paul Cook and Neill Lennon.

Ferguson is currently in caretaker charge of Everton – his second spell in that role – ahead of Lampard’s appointment. He’s been on the Toffees’ coaching staff now for seven years.

The Verdict

This is a big moment in Ferguson’s career.

In the past, he’s moved from regime to regime at Everton, but it felt like Lampard’s arrival might push him out of the door.

As per this report that isn’t the case at all, but you still aren’t 100% sure that Ferguson will stay put, particularly with a potentially very big League One job a possibility.

For what it is worth, Ferguson maybe isn’t the leading candidate for Sunderland, but what a first job that would be for him.

Whatever scenario plays out, you feel that Ferguson is at a crossroads where he weighs up where his managerial career is going.

Thoughts? Let us know!