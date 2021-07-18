Potential stumbling block revealed in Bournemouth’s pursuit of former Premier League defender

Bournemouth are interested in free agent Scott Dann, although there are doubts from the hierarchy as to whether a deal for the centre-back makes sense financially.

The defender is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Crystal Palace when his deal expired in the summer and The Athletic have confirmed that Scott Parker is a fan of the ex-Birmingham City man.

However, the update also reveals that a deal may not happen because of concerns about whether it represents good value.

The 34-year-old was believed to have been on £60,000 a week at Selhurst Park and whilst he would have to take a drop, the report explains that key figures at the Vitality Stadium are unsure over committing what would still be a decent salary to a player of Dann’s age.

Bringing in a new centre-back is sure to be a priority for Parker as he looks to shape the Cherries squad following his appointment earlier this summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to Tottenham after spending time last season with Bournemouth, leaving them short in that position.

25 questions about AFC Bournemouth legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Did Steve Fletcher make over 700 appearances for the club? Yes No

The verdict

You can’t fault the Bournemouth hierarchy on this one as the club are preparing for another year outside the Premier League and they need to be smarter financially.

So, if Dann wants a hefty wage then it’s something they’re going to have to think twice about considering his age.

Having said that, he would be a good addition for the Championship side, so you can be sure that talks will continue to take place and if a suitable deal can be agreed it would appear to be a move that suits all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.