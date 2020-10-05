Potential stumbling block revealed as Manchester United consider next move in Ismaila Sarr pursuit

Manchester United would have to finalise a deal for Ismaila Sarr by tomorrow if they want him to feature in their Champions League squad this season.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new right winger and they have spoken to the Hornets about the Senegal international, although the clubs are way apart over a deal.

According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (19:10), United would prefer to loan Sarr whereas the Championship side are wanting a permanent deal and they value the 22-year-old at £50m. But, they would accept an initial loan offer as long as it includes an obligation to buy.

The update claims that United are not willing to do a deal at this stage but that could be revisited as domestic deals can go through until October 16.

However, that presents another problem to Ole Gunnar Solskjær, because the squad lists for the Champions League have to be submitted by tomorrow. Therefore, a failure to sign Sarr before that deadline would mean he is ineligible to play in their six group games.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Manchester United are getting desperate right now and they are looking at Sarr as a backup option if other deals don’t materialise.

Whilst the fact he may not be able to play in the Champions League wouldn’t be decisive in not doing the deal, they shouldn’t have left themselves in this position.

Ultimately, this transfer seems unlikely and all Watford fans will be hoping nothing else comes up in the next 11 days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.