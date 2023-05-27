One of Preston North End's longest serving players could be heading for the exit door at Deepdale this summer as Daniel Johnson's future hangs in the balance - he has been offered a new deal by the hierarchy at the club but whether he takes it is anyone's guess.

Despite that new PNE contract being on the table, the fact Johnson has been offered it so late in the day and not earlier on in the campaign is perhaps a sign that he could be ready to part company with the club after his eight-and-a-half year stint.

And naturally one club who have recently been linked for his services is Stoke City - managed by Alex Neil who perhaps got the best out of Johnson during his near four-year reign as North End boss.

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, there is an expectation that Johnson will re-unite with Neil in Staffordshire, but there is perhaps a more complicated element to a potential move that has emerged.

What is the latest on Daniel Johnson's situation?

Despite Stoke's interest in doing a deal to bring Johnson to the Bet365 Stadium, there was bound to be other clubs keen to sign the midfielder due to his career at Championship level.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, there is now overseas interest in taking Johnson away from the English game for the first time in his career.

They claim that undisclosed clubs in France and Belgium are now tracking Johnson, meaning that Stoke's pursuit could be complicated and protracted.

What should Daniel Johnson do?

Johnson will have a big decision to make this summer - obviously he has an offer from North End on the table as well but that bridge already feels like it has been burnt.

Clubs who can offer more money than the Lilywhites, much like Stoke, will see Johnson as an option this summer and with the general level that the top leagues in France and Belgium are at, you can see him going to a club in those countries and being decent.

But would he want to uproot his young family and take them overseas? That is an important question that only Johnson himself can answer, but you'd imagine he'd want to stay in England and ideally in the north of England.

Stoke can offer him that option but Johnson's future will probably not be sorted out imminently as he assesses all the options that are on the table for him now and in the near future.