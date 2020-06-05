Potential Stoke City player departure takes fresh twist

Badou N’Diaye’s permanent move to Turkish side Trabzonspor is believed to be in doubt due to the club’s financial situation.

The 29-year-old was a regular for Stoke City in the early stages of the campaign, making 13 appearances under Nathan Jones after being reintroduced to the side in September.

But following the appointment of Michael O’Neill in November, N’Diaye fell out of favour, and signed for Trabzonspor in the January transfer window, initially on loan with a view to a permanent move.

N’Diaye has since impressed over in Turkey, making nine appearances for Trabzonspor and even getting on the scoresheet against Rizespor in February,

But despite seeming like N’Diaye would move to Trabzonspor on a permanent deal this summer, that move has now been thrown into doubt.

As per the Stoke Sentinel, UEFA have confirmed that Trabzonspor have “failed to meet the conditions of a 2016 settlement agreement which required them to be ‘break-even compliant’.”

They also say: “As a result, the CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber has ordered that the club be excluded from participating in one UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.”

O’Neill will be keen to slash the club’s wage bill this summer as he continues to get his feet under the table at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters sit 17th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the final nine games of the league campaign.

The Verdict

N’Diaye is likely to be a high earner at Stoke and the club will look to get rid of him this summer as they look to adhere to their own Financial Fair Play regulations.

He was a key player under Nathan Jones and he really impressed, but the club cannot afford to keep him whilst he’s on the wages he’s on.

If Trabzonspor can’t afford to take him on, then you’d expect other clubs in Turkey to be interested.