Potential sticking point emerges as Villa, Newcastle and Spurs chase £20m EFL man

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur target Callum Wilson is reportedly demanding wages of £75,000-a-week as he eyes a move away from Bournemouth this summer.

The Cherries were relegated from the Premier League last term but the 28-year-old striker has proven himself a goalscorer at top-flight level and looks likely to seal a move back there in the current window.

A string of sides have been linked with a move for Wilson, including Villa, Newcastle, West Ham United and Tottenham.

In a Q&A for the Chronicle Live, Lee Ryder has revealed what could be a key sticking point as clubs look to win the race for the forward and prize him away from Bournemouth.

It is understood that Wilson’s agent is pushing for wages of £75,000-a-week in any deal that sees the player leave the South Coast club.

Recent reports have suggested that Villa are optimistic of landing the forward after opening talks over a £20 million deal.

The 28-year-old joined the Cherries from Coventry City in 2014 and was integral in helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and then establish themselves in the top flight.

In 187 appearances for Bournemouth, he found the net 67 times and provided 30 assists.

The Verdict

Given the amount of Premier League interest in Wilson, it is perhaps no surprise that his agent is working hard to secure a significant wage should he move this summer.

The 28-year-old is certainly a player that deserves to be playing in the top flight and it’s hard to take issue with him wanting a salary that matches a goalscorer at that level.

It’s going to be interesting to see where he ends up with Villa appearing to lead the chase but a string of other Premier League clubs keen.