Southampton star Romeo Lavia is not Arsenal's first-choice target in midfield at this stage, according to the Independent.

The Saints' man has attracted interest from plenty of Premier League clubs this summer, with the Gunners just one of several top-tier giants thought to have the Belgian on their radar.

Liverpool seem to be the side in pole position to get this deal over the line with their strong interest in the 19-year-old being reported in the past week or so, but they are yet to seal a major breakthrough in their likely quest to secure his signature.

Chelsea also remain in contact with the Saints regarding a potential deal for Lavia, but they look set to miss out on Tino Livramento who is Newcastle United-bound.

And there have been reports about Manchester United's interest as well, with the Red Devils believed to be keen on the player who adapted so well to playing regularly in the Premier League last term.

It remains to be seen who can get a deal over the line for him first - but it doesn't look set to be Arsenal at this point.

Why is Romeo Lavia not Arsenal's first-choice target in midfield?

The Independent believes Ajax's Mohammed Kudus is currently Mikel Arteta's first-choice option in the middle of the park because of a "particular idea" he has for his midfield.

Ghanaian Kudus has been a useful goalscorer for his current side and has also scored a respectable number of goals for his country too.

The 23-year-old is clearly a more attacking player than Lavia - and it seems as though Arteta is keen to have another attack-minded midfielder at his disposal despite the fact he already has Martin Odegaard at his disposal, with the Norwegian proving to be a real asset for the Gunners during the 2022/23 campaign.

What is the state of play in Arsenal's midfield department?

Granit Xhaka may have left the club, but the Gunners' midfield looks reasonably strong at this point. Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Declan Rice and Mohamed Elneny can operate in a deeper role.

Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz can play in a more advanced midfield role, with Albert Sambi Lokonga available as another option too.

With this, the Gunners' midfield looks healthy but Vieira is still in experienced at this point and Arteta's side could benefit from having more firepower.

Are Arsenal taking the right stance?

Considering the players they already have who can operate in a deep midfield role, you can understand why they may want to secure a move for a more attacking player.

However, if Partey leaves before the summer window, it may make sense for the Gunners to either push Lokonga into a deeper role or bring in another player in this department.

Even if they did need a deep-lying midfielder though, Lavia may not be the best man to pursue because he will surely want to be a guaranteed starter and Arteta may not be able to offer him a place in the first 11.

Arteta could operate with two defensive midfielders - but Odegaard and Havertz could play ahead of Rice next term in a potential 4-1-4-1 system.