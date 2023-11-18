Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season has been disappointing, with poor results on the field and owner controversy off it.

They are currently at the bottom of the Championship table, having won just one league game so far.

The upcoming period of 10 games in 38 days will be crucial in determining their season, with some winnable matches but also difficult fixtures ahead.

It's fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday have not made the best start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Having been promoted via the play-offs following a very strong League One campaign, the Owls looked to be in a good position to push on and establish themselves as a solid Championship outfit again.

But since the departure of Darren Moore, things have fallen apart for the South Yorkshire side, with the Owls disappointing on the field and owner Dejphon Chansiri making headlines off it for his unnecessary comments.

Their previous failure to pay HMRC on time would have concerned many supporters too - but that bill has been paid now and the off-field situation seems to have calmed down slightly.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

On the pitch, Danny Rohl's side remain in a perilous situation after making a poor start to 2023/24.

Losing 2-1 against Southampton on the opening night wasn't a disaster, but they lost their first four league games and secured two points under Xisco Munoz in total in his 10 league games in charge.

Caretaker Neil Thompson then led the Owls to a home point against Huddersfield Town.

Since current boss Rohl has taken charge, they have won three points from a possible 15 and are bottom of the table at the moment.

This is no surprise considering they have won just one league game all season, with their summer recruitment failing to pay dividends.

What period could be crucial in determining the course of Sheffield Wednesday's season?

After the break, the South Yorkshire side face 10 games in 38 days and that period will probably determine the course of their season.

They travel to Birmingham City for their next match and this is arguably a winnable game considering Blues have failed to secure good results under Wayne Rooney so far.

They then host Leicester City - and that will be a very difficult task considering the Foxes are currently at the top of the table after making a fast start to the campaign.

When December comes along, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City, Coventry City and Preston North End are their opponents before they host Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The one obvious winnable game in December is the QPR clash, especially with this match taking place at Hillsborough. And some would also argue that their games against Norwich and Coventry are winnable with both struggling at times this term.

But those are a very difficult set of fixtures and whether Rohl can guide them to a respectable points return will probably determine whether they survive or not. At the moment, it's not looking good, but there's plenty of the season left for them to reduce the deficit before climbing out of the bottom three.