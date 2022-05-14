Potential Sheffield Wednesday financial boost revealed after transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday will receive 20% of any fee Reading receive for Lucas Joao, with the Championship side open to selling the striker this summer.

The 28-year-old has spent the past three years with the Royals after joining from the Owls in a deal that was believed to be around £5m.

And, whilst Joao has performed well in that period on the whole, it has been claimed that the financial situation at Reading means they are likely to cash in on the Portuguese attacker, who is one of few in the squad that can command a big fee.

If that does happen, Yorkshire Live have confirmed that Wednesday will benefit, as they have stated that 20% of any deal will be due to Wednesday as part of the previous agreement.

That will be welcome for the Owls, who are gearing up for another year in League One after suffering a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland last week.

The financial implications of that could force Darren Moore into reshuffling his squad over the coming months.

The verdict

This is obviously good news for Wednesday because we all know the problems they’ve had in recent years in terms of complying with EFL rules, and another year in League One means they aren’t going to go away.

So, Joao is a player who will be sold in the millions and that money will be very welcome at Hillsborough.

From Reading’s perspective, they wouldn’t want to lose the striker but their own problems mean they have to consider a sale and his contract situation means this is the last chance to get a big fee, so you would expect a move to happen.

