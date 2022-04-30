Potential Sheffield United transfer blow emerges

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said he will give those currently out on loan from Molineux including Morgan Gibbs-White a chance to impress before making a decision on their futures, speaking to the Express and Star.

The England youth international has been a key asset for the Sheffield United this term, recording 10 goals and eight assists in 34 league appearances and only being prevented from appearing more by a knee injury he sustained back in December.

Although he was one of few United players to thrive under former boss Slavisa Jokanovic, he has also proved his worth under Paul Heckingbottom as an integral figure in elevating his side to a top-six spot.

With this, the 22-year-old won’t be short of interest when the summer comes along and the Blades are one side that would like to make another move for him, no real surprise considering his impact at Bramall Lane this term.

A potential takeover from US businessman Henry Mauriss may have been able to turn this deal from a dream to reality with the club’s current owners failing to make significant funds available despite selling Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal in a £30m deal last summer.

But Lage has confirmed he will take a closer look at Gibbs-White, all but ruling out an early summer move back to Bramall Lane for the attacking midfielder.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Wolves’ manager said: “It comes from the project of the club and first we will look at what we have here.

“If the guys are still motivated and have the ability to give us what we want and create the squad that I want.

“After we will look at our academy and at players like Luke and if they fit for us. That includes the loan players and if they are ready to play for us or if they need one more year (on loan).”

The Verdict:

Considering how much he’s likely to cost, only promotion would probably allow United to get a permanent deal over the line for the 22-year-old so they need to prepare themselves for disappointment in terms of potentially getting another agreement sorted.

In fairness, another loan could be an option and with Gibbs-White thriving at Bramall Lane, Wolves may trust the Blades to develop the midfielder into an even better player between the start and the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lage’s side won’t want to let him go permanently too early considering how much potential he has, though player power could also prove to be a real curse for United if they remain in the second tier.

At this stage, the player may want to push for a permanent move away now he’s 22 and you wouldn’t blame him for wanting to settle down at a permanent location, because there’s probably little more he can do to impress Lage after enjoying such a fruitful season in South Yorkshire.

But with his parent club’s manager set to take a look at him in the summer, it would be no surprise to see him remain in the Midlands because he has the ingredients needed to take the step back up to the Premier League.